South Africa: Ladysmith Stock Thief to Serve Prison Term

Thokozani Charles Thwala also known as "Teacher Thwala", (36) was recently sentenced to a term of imprisonment by the Ladysmith Regional for having been involved in the theft of cattle in two separate.

On 29 March 2016, Thwala was arrested by police after he was found to have sold 14 stolen cattle to a speculator in Newcastle. Further investigation by the Ladysmith Stock Theft Unit revealed that seven of the cattle were stolen at Lusitania, Elandslaagte days earlier, while the other seven were stolen in Kleinfontein, Besters during December 2015. The accused was convicted of stock theft, five years imprisonment for the Elandslaagte theft and five years' imprisonment for the Besters theft. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the team for the securing the conviction in court. "These sentences proves that our Stock Theft Units will make sure that offenders are locked behind the bars for a very long time," he said.