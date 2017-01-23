20 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Ladysmith Stock Thief to Serve Prison Term

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Thokozani Charles Thwala also known as "Teacher Thwala", (36) was recently sentenced to a term of imprisonment by the Ladysmith Regional for having been involved in the theft of cattle in two separate.

On 29 March 2016, Thwala was arrested by police after he was found to have sold 14 stolen cattle to a speculator in Newcastle. Further investigation by the Ladysmith Stock Theft Unit revealed that seven of the cattle were stolen at Lusitania, Elandslaagte days earlier, while the other seven were stolen in Kleinfontein, Besters during December 2015. The accused was convicted of stock theft, five years imprisonment for the Elandslaagte theft and five years' imprisonment for the Besters theft. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the team for the securing the conviction in court. "These sentences proves that our Stock Theft Units will make sure that offenders are locked behind the bars for a very long time," he said.

South Africa

Grace Bible Church Distances Itself From Bishop's Homophobic Comments

The Grace Bible Church in Soweto has distanced itself from a sermon delivered by a homophobic bishop at its church on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.