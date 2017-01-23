21 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Maimane Hails Ecowas Enforcing Democratic Will of Gambians

Tagged:

Related Topics

The intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to "enforce the democratic will of the people of Gambia" was on Saturday hailed by the Southern African Partnership for Democratic Change (SAPDC).

SAPDC chairperson and DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, condemned former President Yahya Jammeh who "worked to subvert constitutionalism".

AFP on Saturday reported that the defeated Gambian leader had agreed to cede power to newly-inaugurated leader Adama Barrow.

The news agency reported on Friday that Ecowas had given Jammeh until midday that day to hand over power and agree to leave the country or face military action.

SAPDC deputy chairperson and former Zambian vice president Dr Nevers Mumba said Ecowas "demonstrates the requisite leadership, which the SADC should strive to emulate in order to ensure peaceful and democratic transitions in the region".

The SAPDC, established in October last year at a meeting of Southern African Opposition Parties in Johannesburg, aimed to promote democratic change in Southern Africa, the partnership said.

The registered legal entity's four directors are Maimane, Mumba and executive members Morgan Tsvangirai of Zimbabwe and Manuel Fernandes of Mozambique.

Its members also sit in the parliaments of their countries.

The partnership held its second meeting on Saturday and its executive committee reviewed a draft charter of Southern African Opposition Parties which commits them to "fight for justice and democracy in the region".

Source: News24

South Africa

Grace Bible Church Distances Itself From Bishop's Homophobic Comments

The Grace Bible Church in Soweto has distanced itself from a sermon delivered by a homophobic bishop at its church on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.