22 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle Leader Slams Murder of Top Police Officer

HirShabelle leader Ali Abdullah Osoble has strongly condemned the assassination of middle Shabelle region's police chief in overnight grenade attack on a police station Jowhar town.

Osoble has held an emergency meeting with local security officer to discuss the killing Col. Khalif Abdulle Arfaye who died his injures from grenade explosion on city's police HQ.

HirShabelle president Ali Abdullahi Osoble has called for an immediate response to arrest the killers of Middle Shabelle region police commander.

Al Shabaab, the Al Qaeda-linked Somalia-based militant group has claimed credit for the officer's assassination who died in a grenade bomb tossed at Jowhar district police post.

