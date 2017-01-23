Somalia's Upper House Senate Picks New Speaker

The members of the horn of Africa country's upper house chamber have elected Abdi Hashi Abdullahi as the new speaker of the state's senate following a secret ballot in the capital.

According to the polls result, Abdullahi has retained the seat after beating his rival candidate Mustaf Mohamed Qodah with majority 43 votes during the first round of the voting.

Qodah who won only 8 votes has conceded defeat, and congratulated the winner on his victory of the election. Fifty one senators have cast their votes among two candidates.

Upper house MPs are currently voting the first and second deputies of the senate's speaker.