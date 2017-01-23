22 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Abshir Bukhari Wins 1st Deputy Speaker of Senate

Abshir Mohamed Mohamud (Bukhari) was elected as the 1st deputy speaker of the Somalia's new senate during an election in Mogadishu on Sunday.

Bukhari garnered 30 votes to become the first deputy speaker after defeating his main contestant Abdi Dhuhulow Dhagdheer who came the second seat during the third round.

Abshir Bukhari, a former journalist and social activist was among seven candidates competed for the seat of the first deputy speaker of the country's newly inaugurated senate.

52 out of the 54-member Somali senate began voting for the second deputy.

