Nigeria: Obaseki Seek Bill to Criminalise Activities of CDAs in Edo

In a concerted bid to give legal backing to the ban by the Benin Monarch on the illegal activities Community Development Association, (CDAs), Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki said a bill to criminalize their activities is underway.

The governor made the disclosure when the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II paid him a courtesy visit in government house on Friday in Benin.

It is recalled the the Monarch immediately prohibited the nefarious activities of CDAs in Edo South senatorial district, describing their illegal actions as criminal and inimical to the development of the areas.

Governor Obaseki therefore reasoned that activities of CDAs were to be taken seriously, saying order must be restored in the land administration system in the state, if the government must meet and surpass the vision of creating 200,000 jobs for the people of the state.

"The activities CDAs are issues that we must face, if not, it will be difficult for us to create 200,000 jobs.

"If our vision of creating 200,000 jobs will be possible then we must restore order in the land administration system in Edo State".

He disclosed that said his administration has finalized a draft bill that would be sent to Edo State House of Assembly this week which would criminalize the activities or any act of CDAs.

"We have finalized a draft bill which we will be sending to the House of Assembly next week which will criminalize any act by any CDA, the statue today does not criminalize their activities.

"As you know in most cases, arms are used to forcefully take over people's properties.

"And the bill which we will send will create criminal sanction for people who undertake such activities".

He assured the Benin Monarch Oba Ewuare 11 that his administration was more than determined to restore the state to its pride of place in this country, saying that state would quickly become the economic hub which she was naturally destined to be in this nation.