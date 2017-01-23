Uganda: Hima $40 Million Cement Plant Commences

Tororo — Hima Cement has commenced the construction of a $40m Cement Grinding Station in Tororo (Eastern Uganda). It will start production in mid-2018.

"The construction sector is rebounding as shown by the sustained increase in demand for cement which is currently at 10% per year.

"This is an opportunity to continue to serve our customers in this growing market. When we increase on the production of cement in the region the more our consumers will get access to cheaper cement which will boost the construction industry both in Uganda and the entire region where Lafarge has footprint particularly in the East African Community," Daniel Pettersson, the Country CEO for Hima Cement Pettersson said.

On completion, the new plant will increase Hima Cement's production capacity from the current 0.9million Metric Tons to 1.9 million Metric Tons per year. The project is also expected to create hundreds of jobs both directly and indirectly through the supply chain.

Pettersson disclosed that the Grinding Station is part of the building solutions company's strategic investments and it will help to secure supply for the ever increasing demand for cement not only within Uganda but the regional market as well.

The new cement plant in Tororo will be constructed by CBMI Construction Company Limited, which constructed the Rwenzori line at Hima Plant in 2010.

Hima cement is subsidiary of Lafarge holding which is the largest cement producing company internationally, in Africa; the holding has foot print in over 40 African countries.

Pettersson said a country like Uganda has the potential to be an industrial state because of the much mineral deposits such as Limestone, Iron ore , copper but it has many challenges that must be addressed if it's to attract investors.

"Some of the bottlenecks which should be addressed include the high cost of power, inadequate skilled labor in the mining industry and high loyalties charges on mineral grounds," stressed Pettersson

He added that despite the above factors Hima cement is committed to investing in Uganda's mineral sector.

"Lafarge holding, the owner of Hima Cement shall continue investing in Uganda. This will be done as we continue lobbing government to improve on the investment environment.

"After the construction of the Tororo -Hima cement plant we shall embark on other projects in the North eastern parts of the country where Hima cement intends to open cement plants in future," he said.

Peter Lokeris, the State Minister for Minerals lauded Hima Cement for its continued investments that has for over the years helped to promote local content as well as value addition to the mining sector.

"The political leadership is unequivocally committed to industrialization, economic transformation, modernization and diversification of production.

"As a reflection of this, the Government considers the construction and infrastructure space as one of its overriding and critical priorities.

"We are proud to see investors such as Hima Cement supporting major infrastructure projects in the country. Your expansion to Tororo will also be instrumental in opening up the mining sector and attracting more investors to bring about social and economic transformation to our people," Lokeris said.

Hima-Tororo cement is the third cement producing company to be established in Tororo area. The first one was Tororo Cement Limited and Kenya based one Simba Cement whose cement production process is about to commence.

Lokeris said the government is working on the Industrialization policy which will offer more incentives such as reducing the power tariffs, procuring lands for investors alongside connecting the Industrial parks to standard gauge line to easy transport .

He said his ministry through the Directorate of Geological and Mines will continues offering mineral exploration licenses to investors who apply for them with the intention of adding value.

Lokeris assured cement producers that the Government will support them through procuring their products since Government has embarked on massive infrastructure projects developments such as power dams, Roads and the Standard Gauge Railway line whose constructionism is about to kick off.

"In Uganda the market is available 100% what we need from the manufacturers is good quality products which out compete the imported ones.

"Government has the mandate to direct all her contractors to use only cement produced in Uganda on all the Government projects because we have policy under the Ministry of Trade which promotes local content, " noted Lokeris.

Lokeris warned investors in the mining sector always to use technologies in their value addition process which are Environmentally friendly saying this will help in curbing environmental pollution which is very harmful to people's lives.