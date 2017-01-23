23 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Kenya: Obama's Grandmother Sarah 'To Retain State Protection'

Mama Sarah Obama, the US President's grandmother flicks on the lights after Greenpeace installed a solar power system at her home in Kogelo Village, Kenya.

Former US president Barack Obama's grandmother Sarah Obama is set to retain state protection even after her grandson ceased to be president last week, Kenya's Standard newspaper reported on Monday.

Obama handed the reigns over to new president Donald Trump on Friday.

Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United states, taking command of a raven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

The report quoted government officials as saying that Saran would continue to enjoy 24-hour police protection.

"Her home in Kogelo, Siaya County, will remain a protected area and those seeking to visit will continue to be vetted by police stationed outside her compound," the report said.

According to BBC, Sarah's home was fenced and later had 24-hour police protection after Obama became the 44 th president of the US.

Before she was sucked into the global limelight in 2006, Sarah was a "humble woman who sold vegetables in the dusty Kogelo market".

Her home had neither a fence nor a gate. There was no electricity and she walked a long distance in search of water.

