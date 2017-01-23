Photo: Financial Gazette

President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

ZIMBABWE People First (ZimPF) spokesperson Jealous Mawarire says President Robert Mugabe's advanced age renders him legally unqualified to sign major deals on behalf of the country.

Mawarire added that the much-hyped mega deals signed with Chinese authorities in 2014 were meant to deceive the aging leader.

Similarly, outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said Mugabe was being deceived by his cabinet ministers who took advantage of his declining alertness to enter corrupt deals under his nose.

President Mugabe turns 93 next month and has been gallivanting around the world cutting deals on behalf of the country.

The veteran leader, in 2014, led a delegation of cabinet ministers to Beijing to sign so-called mega deals in energy, telecommunications, tourism and agriculture, among others, with the Chinese government.

Zimbabweans have however, seen little of the benefits of the alleged agreements, buttressing claims by critics the financially desperate Zanu PF government was being taken down the garden path.

President Mugabe was in China recently to follow up on the deals but Mawarire said the Zimbabwean leader was being sold a dummy by the much younger Chinese leaders.

"There is no govt on this earth which is prepared to do business with someone who is 93 years old," Mliswa said told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday.

"You can't enter into any meaningful deals with someone who you know is mostly likely not to be there in the next five years."

Mawarire said at law, no one was supposed to sign any contracts with a person of Mugabe's age adding this must be done with the aid of a curator.

"The Law of Contract says you can't enter into anything binding if you are now someone of unsound mind," he said.

"You need the courts to give you a curator, someone signing on your behalf and the curator is appointed by the High Court."

Mawarire said Mugabe could not enter into any binding contract with anyone "considering the apparent state of his mind".

Ministers take advantage of aged leader

He added: "No one who is serious in doing business could enter into any contract which is legally binding with someone who is in his state.

"The whole world knows he once read a wrong speech and could not realise it. Those are indicators that he is no longer mentally sound and no president or no government can enter into any agreement with him."

Mawarire said the Chinese were merely trying to be hospitable when they received President Mugabe who had broken his annual leave to visit the Asian country recently.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, firebrand legislator Mliswa also accused cabinet ministers of taking advantage of President Mugabe's advanced age to enter into corrupt deals on government's behalf.

"The president has no capacity at his age to comprehend these issues; at 93 how can you comprehend these issues! There is so much at play for him; they now know that there is no superintendent," Mliswa said.

Despite being dismissed as too old, Mugabe still wants to contest for another term as the country's leader in 2018.

His party has since endorsed his candidacy, something that has been criticised by the opposition.