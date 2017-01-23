A G-tel security guard on Friday last week appeared before a Harare magistrate for allegedly raping a juvenile at gunpoint, before stealing a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services uniform. Isaiah Juchure (54) of Epworth was remanded in custody to February 9 for trial by Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He is facing charges of robbery and rape.

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that on November 17, at Little Matopos Farm, Twentydales, Juchure approached the juvenile (17) who was alone at home and stated that he was doing a follow up on a case he was investigating.

He followed the juvenile into the house and locked the door. It is alleged that he tied her hands with a t-shirt, used a cloth to gag her and locked her in a bedroom.

Juchure started searching the house and took a shotgun from a gun cabinet. He allegedly untied her and ordered her to undress at gunpoint before raping her twice.

Juchure later left the juvenile locked up in the bedroom. He then stole goods, including a gas cylinder, $30, groceries and a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services uniform belonging to the juvenile's employer.

The juvenile was rescued by a neighbour who heard her crying for help. The matter was reported to Hatfield police on November 18 and investigations were carried out.

On December 30, the juvenile identified Juchure, who was driving a white mini-bus along Mbizi Game Park Road in the area, but failed to capture the number plates.

She then told her employers about her findings and they reported called Epworth Police Station, leading to Juchure's arrest. The juvenile was taken to hospital for examination and a medical report was obtained.