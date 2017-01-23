Liberia: 'No Govt Will Do As Much As We Have Done' - Sirleaf

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said her government has done well over the last few years of her administration, adding, "No government has done as much as we have, and no government will do as much as we have done," a release from the Executive Mansion has said.

The President made the statement on Friday at a one-day Unity Party (UP) Jamboree and Retreat on Election Preparedness held at the party's National Headquarters in Congo Town where she had gone to sensitize partisans and supporters of the UP on the upcoming voter registration.

President Sirleaf said those who do not believe her should go and check the records for proof of her administration's many developments and achievements.

She said Liberians will be proud of the UP and their votes when she gave an account of her stewardship, because, according to her, no government has done or will ever do as much as she has done.

President Sirleaf who is also Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS, said the regional bloc was close to finding a solution to The Gambia's political impasse -emphasizing, "We are close to reaching the finishing line of The Gambia situation and the success of doing so without any war, without any destruction, (is) to Liberia's credit, because I have been part of that," she said. Meanwhile ECOWAS leadership has succeeded in persuading former President Jammeh to relinquish power and he has since departed Banjul making way for President Adama Barrow to return to The Gambia from Senegal where he was sworn into office last Thursday for security reasons.

President Sirleaf commended the Organizing Committee of the Unity Party for arranging the Jamboree and all of the partisans from far and near for participating.

Also speaking, Vice President of Liberia and Standard Bearer of the party, Ambassador Joseph Boakai, called on all partisans and supporters to turn out and register during the voter registration period from February 1 through March 7, for the presidential and representative elections slated for October this year.

In their remarks, UP chairman Wilmot J. N. Paye, Senator Thomas Grupee of Nimba County as well as the representatives of the Youth and Women's congresses, county officials and the party's other auxiliaries thanked President Sirleaf for her leadership and urged all supporters and partisans to turn out and be part of the upcoming voter registration.

The occasion, according to the release, was attended by senior government officials, UP partisans, and well-wishers.