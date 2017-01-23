Liberia: New Dean of Trinity Cathedral Calls for Peace

The Episcopalian Trinity Cathedral in Liberia yesterday inducted Dr. James Bombo Sellee, as the new dean, at a well-attended ceremony at the Trinity Cathedral on Broad Street in Monrovia.

Dr. Sellee becomes an ex-officio of the Bishop's Council, the Bishop's Staff Meeting and the Diocesan Synod. He will preside over the Cathedral Chapter to direct the work of the cathedral, and to take emergency decisions on behalf of the Chapter.

In his induction address Bishop Rev. Dr. Jonathan B.B. Hart said, "We do things differently in this cathedral. I say this because I have spent more than 20 years serving here and know what we do and if you are rendering justice, do justice to all without favor or discrimination. Show love to all without discrimination because without love for members of the congregation, the Dean is nothing."

Bishop Hart added that Dean Sellee has the task to prayerfully serve as a good example for the congregation. The new dean was then presented his working requirements, including robes, a Bible, constitution, and a communion set.

Dr. Sellee in his response called for peace among Episcopalians in particular and Liberians in general.

Dr. Sellee was born on March 3, 1961 in Mbalomah, Kolahun District, Lofa County onto the union of Momo Sellee and Koisy Sellee. He completed secondary school at the St. Martin High School in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Following completion of secondary school, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Theology at the Cuttington University (previously Cuttington College of Divinity) in 1989.

He studied at the Middlesex University between 1996 and 1998, where he earned his Master of Arts (MA) degree, subsequently followed by his Doctorate in Biblical Studies from the University of Gloucestershire, United Kingdom, in 2004.

He has served at the Trinity Cathedral and was seconded to the Anglican Diocese in The Gambia where he also served as an Assistant Priest of the St. Mary Cathedral in Banjul.

Dr. Sellee also held the position of Rector at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in 2004 and Chairman of the Thesis Committee at the Cuttington University.

He is succeeding Dr. Herman B. Browne, who presided from 2010 to 2016 and recently became President of Cuttington University.