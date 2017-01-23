West Africa: Medina Wesseh Nominated to Head MRU Secretariat

The Managing Partner of the International Law Group (ILG), Atty. Medina Wesseh, has been nominated to head the Secretariat of the Mano River Union (MRU).

In her quest to head the MRU secretariat, Atty. Wesseh, along with Julia Ducan Cassell, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Dr. Sylvia Blyden, Sierra Leone' Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children' Affairs early last week paid a courtesy visit on the office of President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone.

A State House press release dispatched from Sierra Leone said Dr. Blyden, who led the delegation, said the purpose of the visit was to officially present Atty. Wesseh as the incoming Secretary General of MRU to President Kororma.

During the visit, both President Koroma and Mrs. Wesseh deliberated on key issues aimed at developing the union and strengthening ties among member countries in the sub-region.

If confirmed to lead the MRU Secretariat, Atty. Wesseh, who comes to the table with a wealth of experience in both local and regional politics, will in collaboration with the institutions of the Union and with support from donors and development partners, prepares strategic plans for the Union; oversee the formulation of projects and programs in support of the plan as well as their implementation, monitoring, evaluation and reports preparation; plans for and facilitate the holding of meetings of the institutions of the Union; approve projects

and programs in support of the objectives of the Union; represent the Union at various forums geared towards the political, social and economic development of the sub region; and mobilize resources in support of projects and programs for the Union.

The Mano River Union (MRU) is an international association initially created on October 3th, 1973 by the Malema Declaration, signed by President William Tolbert Jr. of the Republic of Liberia and President Dr. Siaka Stevens of the Republic of Sierra Leone and enlarged by the accession of the Republic of Guinea and the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, respectively on October 25th, 1980 and May 15th, 2008.

The goal of the Union was to "accelerate the economic growth, social progress and cultural advancement of member countries through active collaboration and mutual assistance in matters of common interest in economic, social, technical, scientific and administrative fields."

In another development, Atty. Wesseh was among a delegation of officials from Liberia and Sierra Leone who attended the burial ceremony of a teen who was recently murdered by her peers in the suburb of Freetown, Sierra Leone.