Liberia: EU Grants 11 Million Euros for Liberia's Education, Health Sectors

Liberia is poised to benefit from an 11 million euro grant from the European Union to support the government in enhancing the country's education and health sectors.

According to a dispatch, the Liberian delegation to the Cotonou Forum headed by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Boima S. Kamara, in his capacity as National Authorizing Officer (NAO), was instrumental in the acquisition of the grant.

Minister Kamara revealed the content of the grant during the just-ended meeting of stakeholders of the African Caribbean and Pacific countries (ACP), the National and Regional Authorizing Officers and Senior Officials in charge of Development Financing in West Africa, which took place in Cotonou, Benin, from January 18 to 19.

It can be recalled that the 11 million euro budget support was made available for this fiscal year, and overwhelmingly accepted by the EU Delegation, subject to Government fulfilling a series of indicators in public financial management, justice and security.

Liberia will also benefit from 30 million euros during the next fiscal year as continuous support to the budget and an additional 12 million channeled through the budget for targeted support to education, the dispatch said.

Financing agreements for support to agriculture in the amount of 30 million euros and support to the General Auditing Commission (GAC) in the amount of 5 million, have been signed and implementation is expected to commence soon.

The dispatch further noted that the meeting was also attended by senior government officials, members of parliament, representatives of regional development banks as well as civil society and private sector actors.

Other members of the Liberian delegation at the ACP forum were Mrs. Martus Williams Bangalu, Deputy National Authorizing Officer; William Dakel, Member of the ACP Committee of the House of Representatives; and Frances Greaves, National Chairperson of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia.

Crucial issues discussed during the meeting focused on the Exchanges on the Implementation on National and Regional Indicative Programs in the 11th European Development Fund (EDF), a renewed European Union partnership in ACP.

Others are the New European Consensus on Development; ACP Private Sector Development Strategy under the 11th EDF; and South-South and Triangular Cooperation Exchange of Experiences.

The dispatch said at the margins of the ACP meeting, Minister Kamara held bilateral talks with the European Union delegation from Brussels.

Those in attendance were Klaus Rudischhauser, Deputy Director-General for International Cooperation and Development; Didier Verse, Head of Geography Coordination Unit for West Africa; Zoltan Agai, Head of Regional Program for West Africa; and Hans-Peter Schadek, Chief of Division for Africa.