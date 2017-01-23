23 January 2017

Zimbabwe: 'Sweet Tooth' Lands Man in Hospital

By Takudzwa Matambura

A Harare man is battling for his life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after he was severely battered on the head with a plank for allegedly taking sweets from a vendor's stall without paying. The vendor, David Shumba (33) from Epworth, appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on Wednesday last week charged with assault.

He was denied bail and was remanded to February 1. Allegations are that on Monday last week, Shumba, who is a vendor in Msasa, accused the complainant of helping himself to sweets from his vending stall.

It is alleged that Shumba, armed with a plank, struck the complainant on the head and hands several times. The complainant experienced severe bleeding and was admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Shumba was apprehended while he was fleeing from the scene with the plank in his hands.

