Liberia: Plan International Liberia Reaffirms Commitment to Education

Monrovia — Plan International Liberia, an international nongovernmental organization working in Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to support government's efforts in achieving quality Education in the country.

The Technical Education Advisor at Plan International Liberia, Mr. Eugene Gray, speaking Friday, January 13, 2017 at programs marking the symbolic turn-over of 10 Teachers' Housing Units in Fahn Seh Clan, Todee District, Montserrado County said Plan International Liberia constructed 23 schools in Bomi, Gbarpolu, Lofa and rural Montserrado Counties between 2008 and 2010, but the lack of housing facilities for teachers has been a major challenge for teachers taking up assignment in those rural areas.

"Since the construction of the schools, qualified teachers have decline taking up assignment at those locations due to lack of housing, therefore we have built these housing units as incentives to attract teachers who will take up assignment to be resident in the communities", he said.

For his part, the Education Project Officer of Plan International Liberia Mr. George Wyne while giving an overview of the project put the total cost of the ten (10) housing units at over four hundred thousand United States dollars with each costing more than US$43,000.

According to him, each of the housing units contains two bed rooms, living and dining rooms, a bathroom and kitchen with front and back porches.

Receiving the keys to the housing units on behalf of the Ministry of Education, the President of the Todee Principal Association, Mr. Timothy Williams, thanked Plan International for implementing the project and indicated that the housing units will go a long way in attracting trained and qualified teacher to the rural areas. He promised that the housing units will be used for the intended purpose.

The Town Chief of Fahn Seh Town Madam Mama Kollie, speaking at the turn over ceremony, also promised to work with the school administration to ensure the housing units are occupied by the targeted teachers.