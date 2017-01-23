Liberia - Closed for Business? Taxation, Corruption Hitting High Notes

Monrovia — Rising taxation, heightened Prices, unabated corruption and the unearthed ghosts at Ministry of Finance poise to make Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf last days a turbulent roller coaster ride

Emerging from more than a decade of civil war, "Open for Business" became a major theme for post-war Liberia, looking to complete its transition from war to peace, as major stakeholders and international players stood in line to erase the pile of debts preceding governments had amassed.

"While the government can do very little to affect commodity prices, much more can be done to improve the country's investment climate," Dr. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs told students at the African Methodist Episcopal University in Monrovia last May.

Dr. Greenfield, also a former U.S. Ambassador to Liberia cited a 2016 World Bank Ease of Doing Business indicator, which reported that Liberia was ranked 179 out of 189 countries surveyed.

"As you yourselves undoubtedly feel, this is not good enough, and as a result, Liberia is being left behind by some of its more dynamic regional neighbors such as Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire."

Fall from Grace - Off the Business Indicators

The 2016 indicator is a far cry from 2010 when Liberia was among the high-fliers on the radar and was included in Economy Watch's twelve fastest growing economies of 2010 moving up from 173 to 149 in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking.

During the early years of the Sirleaf government, a lot of efforts were made to attract companies toward Liberia's rich natural resources - iron ore, gold and rubber - as well as small and medium sized enterprises, agriculture and tourism as major sources of growth.

The realities of the open for business concept began to hit home in 2009 when a government-sanctioned report revealed that only two out of 68 contracts awarded by the Liberian government in sectors such as oil were compliant.

International auditors found that only two out of 68 resource contracts worth $8bn (£5.1bn) were conducted properly. Concessions granted in agriculture, forestry, mining and oil - including a lucrative deal with oil company Chevron - were either wholly or partially flawed.

The recent Global Witness report, which the government is using to indict and prosecute current and former officials, is a tip of the iceberg and it confirmed long held suspicion that Liberia is "open for business" and its resultant concessions were fraudulent.

This was more visible when many of these concessions were living up to the promises of jobs and economic prosperity, with many concessions obtained flipped and sold on the open market place to the highest bidder.

Nearly a year after Dr. Greenfield's speech, the World Bank's indicator could not be much closer to reality as debts previously waived are piling up again and the business and investment climate has taken a plunge.

Drawing from Central Bank of Liberia reports, Analysts predict that the government will accumulate new debt to the tune of a billion dollars and more from 2010 to the end of the UP led administration.

In order to save a cash strapped government from a near - bankruptcy, in the past few weeks, legislative discussions have been dominated by debate over a recent government decision to ban tax payers from getting free calls, such as the "3-day free call promotion".

The Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf-led government's increased taxes on water, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages is being seen as a desperate effort to resurrect a failing economy at the expense of those languishing at the bottom of the economic ladder.

Massive taxation on the bread and butter issue is regressive says analysts and it is mounting serious challenge to the lives of ordinary Liberians, who are feeling the pinch as the government has also classified imported water as a luxury item worthy of an additional 35% surcharge tax.

Taxation, Goods Clearance Hurting Businesses

All this when those elected to serve various constituencies in the national legislature are improving their lives at the expense of the poor citizens who elected them into office, granting themselves tax breaks that entitled them to import two cars each year duty free and all personal effects, which could include televisions, stereos, DVDs, furniture, air conditioners, and general household items.

Ironically, scores of Liberians residing in the Diaspora and even those at home looking to engage in business are failing to break even on their goods and services as a rigid tax regime is making it nearly impossible to clear containers from the National Port Authority.

Many have been forced to abandon their containers due to high fees or lose their goods to auction.

Taxation Strangulating Media

Media institutions, owed thousands by the government, are also being strangulated into massive tax bills even as they struggle to stay afloat in a business that is universally taken a hit.

Printing supplies are on the increase and many foreign businesses are being forced to increase prices to make up for the added taxes slapped on them to clear their goods from the port.

As those struggling businesses suffer, lawmakers and government officials enjoy massive tax breaks. A 9-year term senator, for example, could import 18 vehicles into Liberia totally tax-free during his tenure to the detriment of his constituency.

Adding more to the misery, expenditures are at an all-time high, so too is corruption and misuse of public funds as many accused are being allowed to walk with impunity.

Government recurring expenditure is reported at 80% of the national budget, meaning government is over taxing Liberians just to pay salaries, travel costs, allowances and buy luxury cars for officials of government, with small amount of about 20% being spent on investments that could be expand the long term productive capacity of Liberia.

A post-war nation that was once trumpeting "Open for Business" may be lucky to stay afloat as the impact of global economic meltdown takes effect and corruption lingers unabated.

So far, many international stakeholders remain uncertain and many Liberians are still eager to hear the multitude of Presidential candidates address their plans to tackle the bread and butter issues that could make or break their future.

But more importantly, the most important dilemma facing Liberia remains whether those in line to replace Sirleaf have what it takes to unlock the economic potential by coming up with a stern plan to end the cancer of corruption described by former US President Barack Obama as the key component robbing most African countries of vital resources needed to move forward on development.

Scandal Could Put Current, Former Minister at Odds

With the clock ticking on Sirleaf's reign, multiple reports of corruption continue to pile up. Just last week, the President received briefing from the current Minister of Finance Boima Kamara, about alleged financial improprieties at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

An Executive Mansion statement did not offer details but sources tell FrontPageAfrica that the scandal put government in a loss of US$2 million.

Minister Kamara reportedly told the President that more than US$2million was allegedly misappropriated by the former comptroller general Sekou Sannoh, working in concert with his deputy for Treasury Dede Sandiman.

The President, according to sources was reportedly told that there was a discovery of theft but did not say what the theft is. Both Sannoh and Sandiman perhaps working with other individuals at the ministry allegedly paid large sums of money into the accounts of so-called vendors and businesspeople totalling US$2 million.

Minister Kamara, who succeed Amara Konneh as minister, also reportedly discovered that the businesspeople that were paid did not perform any services for the government. Sannoh, Sandiman and others, reportedly had their friends set up accounts under the names of businesses that they created and submit a bill to the Ministry of Finance on invoice for services performed. The practice reportedly went on over a period of time during Konneh administration.

Konneh's replacement made it his priority to investigate and had the current team carry out a reconciliation process.

Reconciliation is the process of ensuring that two sets of records (usually the balances of two accounts) are in agreement. Reconciliation is used to ensure that the money leaving an account matches the actual money spent.

Following the reconciliation it was discovered that the pair, both brought in by the previous minister, ran a syndicate which is now being exposed by the current minister raising the likelihood of a possible collision course between the current minister and Konneh, who enjoyed the confidence of President Sirleaf.

Sannoh was replaced as Comptroller General when Kamara came in. Sandiman was also replaced and is currently said to be in the United States of America.

The President, according to the Executive Mansion has instructed the Ministry of Justice to embark on an investigation of the report based on the complaint of the Minister and will make the findings available to the President.

The Sirleaf administration has pledged that details of the alleged improprieties will also be made public as the investigation unfolds.

Economy, Investment Under Microscope

All this as African Development Bank Criticized Mills Jones tenure at the Central Bank of Liberia.

In a damning report, Liberia Economic Outlook 2015, Africa's premier development finance institution, the African Development Bank says Liberia's reserves are "exposed to reputational risks".

The risks are inherent in the lending of reserves by the Central Bank of Liberia in a much politicized micro finance scheme.

More than 35 million dollar of the CBL's reserves were lent out during the scheme.

The AfDB also says Liberia's gross foreign exchange reserves have been greatly reduced from the prudential 3 months of imports to lower than 2.5 at the end of 2014.

The AfDB says the use of Liberia's meagre reserves to prop up the Liberian dollar was a bad idea as it would undermine market forces and distort transactions within the economy.

The IMF also buttressed the AfDB's position in its July 2016 Article IV consultation calling upon the Central Bank to stop using limited foreign exchange and reserves to prop up a currency that is not supported by a productive economy.

Liberia's current account and fiscal deficits are widening, and thus contributing to the depreciation of the Liberian dollar, which is trading well over 105 to 1 US dollar.

This follows another recent report that corruption is Undermining US Investments in Liberia

According to Export.Gov, which supports US companies' expansion abroad, "U.S. firms and a number of foreign investors have identified corruption as a potential obstacle to FDI {in Liberia}.

"Foreign investors generally report that corruption is most pervasive in government procurements, award of contracts or concessions, customs and taxation system, regulatory system, performance requirements, and government payments systems.

Multinational firms often report having to pay fees to agencies that were not stipulated in investment agreements.

When new concessions are signed and ratified, the press frequently report on corruption allegations implicating both the legislative and the executive branches.

Export.Gov is a collaborative effort between the US Department of Commerce and 19 US government agencies to provide information on the circumstances for doing business in countries."

Bleak Economic, Political Future Loom

For the immediate future, light at the end of the tunnel looks bleak as those standing in line to replace the Sirleaf government have so far been mute to the cries of the people and mute to the massive reports of corruption.

For the foreseeable future, the 2017 presidential elections would offer Liberians a chance to right the wrongs depending on the choices they make at the polls and how the future is shaped.

It remains to be seen whether Liberians are capable, in the words of Dr. Greenfield of demanding that "presidential candidates put forward a vision of unity, peace, and democracy and elect a leader who will carry Liberia toward that future."