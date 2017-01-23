Kenya Woos More Automobile Manufacturers in Davos

Nairobi — Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Industry Adan Mohamed is in Davos, Switzerland to drum up support for Kenya's push to be an automobile manufacturing regional hub.

Mohamed met with the Chairman of Ashok Leyland, Dheeraj Hinduja of the Hinduja Group, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

This meeting follows the recent state visit to India by President Kenyatta that focused amongst other areas on the growth of Indian investments in the Automobile Sector.

The Cabinet Secretary said the government is keen to attract the Hinduja Group - makers of Ashok Leyland - to invest in Kenya.

"The Hinduja Group is renowned for the Ashok Leyland Brand and we are keen to have them invest in manufacturing their globally renown Ashok Leyland Brand in Kenya", said Mr. Mohamed.

The Hindujah Group is a multi-Billion dollar business that employs over 100,000 employees globally and operates in more than 100 countries and has interests in over 10 sectors including energy, healthcare, financial services, oil and gas amongst others.

Volkswagen started production of VW Polo Vivo in Kenya in December after the German carmaker struck a deal with the government to re-enter the market.