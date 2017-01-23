Nigeria: Rewarding Nigeria's Fallen Heroes

It is expedient that Nigeria keeps her vow not to let the labours of her heroes past be in vain by immortalising the Armed Forces Remembrance Day with care and love for the families of the country's fallen armed forces personnel and legionnaires.

How does it feel nursing a fatally wounded husband, wife, a close relation or even worse, remembering a young man or woman whose life was cut short in his prime? Either dead or alive, the memory remains fresh. It becomes more painful when inundated with the vacuum created as a result of their incapacitation or demise.

The picture of Nigeria's fallen heroes cannot be painted without some drop of tears from the strongest heart. And remembering these men and women who laid down their lives for the peace, prosperity and unity of Nigeria as a nation, should go beyond the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies of laying wreaths and the release of pigeons.

It is to be noted that the country cannot truly repay these patriots for their sacrifices. But with some quality care and love for the families of the fallen heroes and the legionnaires, Nigeria would have succeeded in its bid to keep the memories of her gallant but fallen heroes alive while strengthening the hearts of those in different battle fields in and around the world.

Celebrated in the past with a sense of responsibility on the part of the government and the citizenry with massive awareness, prompting solidarity from both young and old. The citizens though not having much to offer, annually buy the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and wear to work and in market places, remembering those patriots who gave their lives in defense of the country. The radio jingle that heralded the celebration in the past was known to have created a lot of publicity for the event. The jingle has also been said to have boosted the morale of the armed forces and kept alive the purpose and relevance of the celebration in the minds of the citizenry. And every January 15, Nigerians all around the world celebrate and remember her fallen heroes with this solemn number:

"Today we remember our fallen heroes, Nigeria remembers you

You laid your life for a truly just cause, Nigeria remembers you

We salute you, your courage we adore, that Nigeria may be one,

Strong, united sovereign state, Nigeria remembers you."

Commentators and observers have argued that at this time in the history of Nigeria, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, should be one of the important national events that arrest the mind of every Nigerian - home and abroad. And as the country calls to remembrance the sacrifices of her armed forces every January 15, the citizenry ought to have a good understanding of this event, more importantly, reflect on the cost of the peace and security the country enjoys. This, notwithstanding the threats to the nation's peace, security and unity through the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists, the Niger Delta militants, the IPOB secessionists, among others, Nigeria's armed forces have remained dedicated and committed to securing, defending and sustaining an indivisible nation.

While Nigeria savours and celebrates the various victories the forces have continued to record in different operations, the fact remains that the blood of her combatants solders the peace being enjoyed in every part of this country and in some other parts of the world. In cognisance of the great risk and cause these men and women have given their lives to fight, the President, Muhammadu Buhari as part of his activities marking the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day made a conference call to Nigerian troops in different locations via NigComSat during the Wreath Laying ceremony at the Arcade in Abuja.

To him, the country can never repay these compatriots enough. Those, whose while families spend the night together in their homes, these ones mount their duty posts in dreaded zones, whenever duty calls. Those who fight dangerous rebels, terrorists and other armed bandits to save the lives of others at the expense of their own lives.

The President who spoke to the troops commended them while reassuring them of Nigeria's support for their families. Speaking with the troops in Sambisa Forest in Borno State, President Buhari commended them for their courage, discipline and efficiency. Informing them that Nigerians appreciate and celebrate the successes they have continued to record in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, the President said, "Good morning officers and men of the 7th Division of the Nigerian Army. You have done Nigeria a great pride. Your success was received spontaneously by all Nigerians. I congratulate you and thank you very much for the honour done to the country and to us. Well done! I wish you and your families well and I hope that you are in touch with your families.

"I wish you more success and please maintain the standard of discipline and efficiency. Thank you very much indeed."

Determined to boost the troops' morale which will go a long way in spurring them for greater achievements, speaking with the Adamawa troops, the President praised them for their uncommon feats in restoring sanity and the territorial integrity of the country. He noted that he gets regular briefing on their performance, the President further said that he was pleased with their initiative towards the maintenance of the hi-tech equipment. "I get regular briefing from your Chief of Air Staff. Your performance speaks for itself and you have raised the morale of your colleagues in the military especially the army.

"With your hi-tech performance and platforms, we have been able to restore the sanity and the territorial integrity of Nigeria; I congratulate you. For the officers and men, you know you cannot be over-trained. With your hi-tech outfit, training has to be continuous and I am very pleased with the initiative that you have taken in maintenance of equipment.

"It is very encouraging and a boost to our morale here. I congratulate you and please pass my message to your families that we are very mindful of their patience and anxiety whenever you are in the field," the president said.

Sending his kind words in a similar way to the troops on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Liberia, Buhari told the Force Commander for the United Nations Mission in Liberia, General Salihu Uba, that he was impressed with the troops' performance. In his words, the president said, "I am impressed with the turnout of your men and I thank you for keeping the flag flying on the performance of Nigerian military in the United Nations peacekeeping operations. God willing as you briefed us, in 2018, the last contingent of Nigeria troops in Liberia will come back. I sincerely wish them a successful operation and I wish the general the best of luck."

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode who had at the launch of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal in Lagos, announced the donation of N5 million towards the welfare of widows of members of the Nigeria Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, also urged Nigerians to prioritise the welfare of the ex-servicemen. Calling on Nigerians and corporate organisations to continue to donate generously towards their welfare, the Governor said that Nigeria would continue to remember her fallen heroes who laid their lives for the unity of the country.

Speaking at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, the Governor noted that it has become customary for Nigerians to come together every January 15 "to remember our past heroes and the whole essence of being Nigerians is for us to live as a united country and some people have laid their lives for us to be here today."

Stating that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day affords Nigerians the opportunity to spare a thought for the nation's living and deceased heroes, Ambode said that Nigerians must do everything possible not to allow the families they left behind regret the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes. "Every year, we all come together, in different parts of the country, to show appreciation for the sacrifice of members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who put their lives on the line to protect the territorial integrity of the nation and keep our country together as one indivisible unit.

"We must do everything possible not to allow the widows and orphans of these gallant officers to regret the sacrifices made by their husbands and fathers. Whatever we do today to make life better for these people, including those officers and men who suffered lifelong disability, will go a long way to motivate those still in active service to give their best to the nation," he said.

Re-echoing Lagos State Government's efforts and the priority it has continued to give to the welfare of the legionnaires in the state, Ambode said, "We have always taken care of legionnaires in the state and I think we have the best welfare programme across the country. Just recently, we gave them Hilux vehicle for their operations and we have also increased the monthly subvention that we give to them," Ambode said.

Also speaking at the event in Sokoto, the Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, who commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their bravery, commitment and sacrifices in keeping the nation secured, also said that the fallen heroes deserved the nation's gratitude at all times. Appealing to Nigerians to support the fallen heroes' wives and children, Tambuwal said one of the best ways to honour Nigeria's fallen heroes is for Nigerians to take care of the loved ones they left behind. "We should provide opportunities for their children and empower their widows.

"As a people who have given their lives to protect others, members of the armed forces deserve the nation's gratitude at all times. Today's event is significant because it shows that we are a people who have history and who also appreciate our history.

"It also shows that there are people who paid the supreme sacrifice for us to get to where we are today as one, united and happy nation. We should continue to support their families and encourage the ones still in active service to give their maximum best in the service of their fatherland," he said.

Joining his colleagues in calling for a better deal for the legionnaires and the families of the fallen heroes, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, urged Nigerians to always show appreciation for the sacrifices Nigerian Armed Forces make for the nation's sake.

Stressing that the fallen heroes deserve to be accorded honour and credit for their ultimate sacrifices for the nation, the governor assured those still in service that Nigeria would continue to support them and that they would never be abandoned in their time of need. And commending the Enugu State Council of the Nigerian Legion for the steps it has taken to improve the welfare of its members, the governor also assured the council of the state's support. "We offer them our sincere gratitude, goodwill, solidarity and unrelenting prayers. In doing this, we are not only according these great patriots the honour and credit that they truly deserve but we are also reassuring those still in service, that the country would never forget their sacrifices nor forsake them in their own hours of need," he said.