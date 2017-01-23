Heads of schools have been urged to respect the school calendar as the new academic year opens today.

Speaking to The New Times at the weekend, Isaac Munyakazi, the state minister for primary and secondary education, said everything was done to ensure all schools are ready to receive students and start lessons forthwith.

"The ministry deployed an inspection team in all schools, especially boarding, to check on sanitation and preparedness to ensure that students find a conducive environment," he said.

Munyakazi said the ministry agreed with transport companies and a coordination team composed of officials from the ministry, Rwanda Education Board and schools was set for monitoring students' movement.

He said boarding scholars starting reporting to school on Friday and were expected to be done with the exercise by Sunday (yesterday) as per directives at the district level.

The minister said through short messages and online checking, first and fourth year students were all informed about their allocated new schools.

"The ministry also deployed a team of three people in each districts to help students who would not have access to internet or did not receive SMS, up to now we are receiving good reports that the exercise succeeded," he said.

Munyakazi reminded head teachers to comply with the schedule so that students don't miss any day of studies.

"A joint team from the ministry, local government, district leaderships and police is observing all operations so that we make sure lessons start on Monday," he said, urging students to report to their respective schools on time.

HEAD TEACHERS SPEAK

Alex Mushumba, the head teacher of Martyrs Secondary School in Gasabo District, said they were painting classrooms and spraying insecticide as well as doing general cleaning.

He said they held a staff meeting last week to emphasise the need to start lessons on time.

"Monday (today) is a day to start lessons not to receive students," he said.

Samuel Nkurunziza, the head teacher of Kagarama Secondary School, said teachers were ready to start their job.

"In our school, students start the new term with tests, so tests are already prepared and continuing students will sit them today," he said.