22 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice-President Gives Directive for Reactivating Health Coordinating Councils

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul-Rahman has directed Walis(governors) of States to reactivate the Health Coordinating Councils to carry out their key roles in the Comprehensive Health Coverage.

Hassabo, who was addressing the Comprehensive Health Coverage Conference organized by Federal Ministries of Health and Welfare and Social Security, WHO, and World Bank(WB), Sunday, affirmed the State commitment to provide health services to the States by allocating 2 percent of states budgets to health services , disclosing that the President of the Republic is chairing the National Council for Health Services assigned to make citizens access to health services.

The vice-President indicated to efforts made by the Government on Comprehensive Health Coverage through rehabilitation of dispensaries, health centers and provision of medical equipment and specialists, adding that the Government expanded the health coverage to cover 1,8000 poor families and that it works to add a million families this year.

He renewed the Government commitment to enhancement of health services and to make health insurance compulsory for all sectors, affirming adoption of the conference recommendations.

