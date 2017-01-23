Egypt: Sudan Ambassador to Cairo Addresses Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Countries Neighboring Libya

Cairo — Sudan Ambassador to Libya and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdul Mamud Abdul Halem addressed, Sunday, in Cairo, the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Countries Neighboring Libya, affirming the important role of these countries to reach solution to the Libyan crisis.

Ambassador, Abdul Halem has pointed out that the neighboring countries, in their previous meetings, mapped out the requirements of the peaceful solution to the crisis including maintaining the integrity of the Libyan people and territories, rejection of foreign interference violence and military solution in addition to fighting terrorism.

He has affirmed that Al-Sokheirat agreement which signed in Dec, 2015, is the sole basis for solving the problem, warning of imposition of solutions on Libyans.

'The Libyan-Libyan dialogue is the only means for reaching a comprehensive political settlement 'He stressed.