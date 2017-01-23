22 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Investment Minister - Sudan Witnessing Huge Investment Activities, With Great Potentials and Merits Available

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Investment, Mudathir Abdul Ghani, has reviewed in a meeting with a visiting Korean investors and a delegation from a Pakistani company for constructions, investment opportunities in the country as well as incentives and regulations in place in the agriculture, industrial and services sectors.

The Minister pointed out to the various incentives provided for the investment sectors, pointing specifically to the agriculture sector where full tax exemption is applied against 90% for the industrial sector and 85% for the services sector.

He said the government is keen to see Asian investment entering the various domains in the country given their expertise and experience in the various domains and their ability to transfer technology, particularly in the alternative energies and the infrastructures.

Sudan

Indonesian UNAMID Police Deny Smuggling Arms From Darfur

Indonesia's National Police has denied reports that an Indonesian police unit, which served for one year under Unamid,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.