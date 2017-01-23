Sudan: Investment Minister - Sudan Witnessing Huge Investment Activities, With Great Potentials and Merits Available

Khartoum — The Minister of Investment, Mudathir Abdul Ghani, has reviewed in a meeting with a visiting Korean investors and a delegation from a Pakistani company for constructions, investment opportunities in the country as well as incentives and regulations in place in the agriculture, industrial and services sectors.

The Minister pointed out to the various incentives provided for the investment sectors, pointing specifically to the agriculture sector where full tax exemption is applied against 90% for the industrial sector and 85% for the services sector.

He said the government is keen to see Asian investment entering the various domains in the country given their expertise and experience in the various domains and their ability to transfer technology, particularly in the alternative energies and the infrastructures.