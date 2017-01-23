South Africa: Father and Son Arrested for Dealing in Dagga

A father and son were arrested on Sunday after Eastern Cape police found them in possession of large quantities of dagga in Mfezane Village, Willowvale.

The father, 59, was found with dagga valued at R4 000, while his 24-year-old son was found in possession of dagga and tik, said police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha on Monday.

Both were arrested at their home in Mfezane Village and charged with dealing in drugs.

In a separate incident, Willowvale police arrested a 77-year-old man after he was found in possession of 10 Mandrax tablets on Sunday.

Manatha said he was arrested at the Willowvale informal settlement around 15:00 and charged with dealing in drugs.

The three men were expected to appear in the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: News24