South Africa: Dagga Recovered in Amangwe Area

press release

A 25-year-old suspect is expected to appear today in the Estcourt Magistrates Court for possession of dagga. The suspect was arrested on Friday, 20 January 2016 by Amangwe Visible Policing Section at his home in the Nkomokazini area. He was found in possession of 40 kg's of dagga stored in drums and buckets. The total value of the recovered dagga is R60 000. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the members. "We will continue with these operations in an attempt to get rid of drugs in our community. We also appeal to the community to expose drug dealers by reporting them to the police," he said.