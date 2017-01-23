20 January 2017

CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

Kenya: Andela Calls for Applications for Its All Female Kenya Fellow Cohort XVI

By Baraka Jefwa

Andela makes a call for applications for its Kenya Fellow Cohort XVI the only catch is that you have to be a lady who dreams of using technology to change the world.

This was announced on Andela's official website, where it was noted that the fellowship is a four-year paid technical leadership program designed to shape participants into an elite software developer.

"The program requires that you dedicate yourself to the broader Andela community and requires that you apply yourself and challenge yourself to constantly improve personally and professionally throughout the four years of the Fellowship. Through extensive learning and work experience with top global technology companies, you'll master the professional and technical skills needed to become a technology leader, both on the African continent and around the world," the post continued.

The application process has five stages, these include; Application and Aptitude Assessment, Home Study, In-Person Interviews,Two Week Boot camp and finally Acceptance. The highest performing participants are accepted into Andela's four-year Technical Leadership Program.

The application deadline is 15th February 2017. The other important dates include:

Interview Dates: February 28th - 2nd March, 2017

Boot camp: March 16th - 24th March, 2017

Andela Kenya Class XVI Fellowship: April, 3rd, 2017 - April, 2nd, 2021

