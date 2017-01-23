22 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: PF MPs On the Copperbelt Endorse Pres. Lungu for 2021

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: RFI
President Edgar Lungu (file photo).
By Peter Adamu

Nearly all Copperbelt Province-based Patriotic Front MP's have resolved to support President's Edgar Lungu's pronouncement that he is eligible to stand for elections in 2021, according to a press statement released by Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo has announced.

Erstwhile Roan PF MP Chishimba Kambwili is expectedly not among the 12.

During a news conference held at Protea Hotel in Ndola on Sunday, the 12 MP's said President Lungu's pronouncement is within his constitutional rights.

The MPs told the media that President Lungu deserves another term in office because he has demonstrated quality leadership.

The MPs have since declared Copperbelt Province a no-go zone for people opposed to the pronouncement by President Lungu.

Nkana MP Alex Chiteme and his Kabushi and Chifubu counterparts Bowman Lusambo and Frank Ngambi respectively spoke on behalf of the other MPs.

The press conference was also attended by Deputy Parliamentary Chiefwip Steven Chungu who is also Luanshya MP and PF Provincial Chairman Steven Kainga and other provincial and constituency officials.

The MPs contended that the issue of President Lungu's eligibility is a straight forward matter which should not even be debated.

The Members of Parliament stated that President Lungu has shown selfless leadership and that he has now managed to embrace all tribes in the development process.

The MPs say they will rally behind President Lungu from 2016 and beyond and will ensure that they unify the party in the province.

They said President Lungu is able to interact with people from all walks of life because he is a humble leader with a heart for the people.

Zambia

Christians Make Good Politicians, Says Lungu

President Edgar Lungu yesterday said Christians make good politicians. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.