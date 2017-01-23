Rwanda: Mulisa Salutes His Players After Ending Rayon's Unbeaten Run

APR FC head coach Jimmy Mulisa has praised his players after halting leaders Rayon Sports' unbeaten run in an epic national football league match day 14 on Saturday at Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali.

Striker Issa Bigirimana was the hero of the day as he scored with a glancing header from Emmanuel Imanishimwe's cross from the left flank in the 23rd minute in front of a fully package Amahoro.

The result saw APR end their archrivals' unbeaten run since October and overtook them at the summit of the league standings - both teams have 33 points. However, despite the Blues having a superior goal difference, the defending champions lead the standings thanks to a better head to head record.

"We played very well, especially in the first half, and created several goal-scoring opportunities and we got the lone goal of the match. We dominated even in the second half but, unfortunately, we could not get more goals," Mulisa after Saturday's win.

He added, "We killed Rayon Sports' game plan right from the start, we cut off their wings, and managed to silence their key players. For this, I must congratulate my players and the fans. We were excellent mentally and we used high pressing to kill their game plan."

The much anticipated clash between the archrivals lived up to its billing. All the hallmarks of a derby were there for all to see with blue and white for Rayon Sports and APR's black and white colours dominating the streets of Kigali all day long.

After the goal, Rayon Sports piled pressure on their opponents goal, searching for an equalizer, but in vain. They created several clear chances but failed to turn them into goals with Burundian duo of Pierrot Kwizera and Shassir Nahimana the main culprits.

"There is a lot of frustration and disappointment. We did not play our game although we created some great chances in the first half. We gave them the opportunity to win," said Rayon Sports coach Djuma Masudi, who had, until Saturday, only lost twice since taking over last February.

"It is not good because this defeat affects our position on the table. It has to feel really bad but we have to react in the next match. We were not lucky today. We didn't play our game, in the end, APR were the better side and deserved to win."

In other matches played on Saturday, Espoir came from behind to snatch a point against Sunrise FC in Rusizi. Leon Uwambazimana netted for the visitors in the 28th minute before Hussein Renzaho leveled matters in the 75th minute.

At Nyamata ground, Vincent Mashami's Bugesera FC maintained their unbeaten home record with a 2-0 victory over Etincelles, courtesy of a brace from Bertrand Iradukunda in the 39th and 50th minutes.

Earlier on, on Friday, Police FC leapfrogged AS Kigali in third place after thrashing the latter 3-0 at Kicukiro stadium. Isaie songa, Justin Mico and Danny Usengimana scored the goals for Innocent Seninga's side.

Saturday

APR FC 1-0 Rayon Sports

Espoir 1-1 Sunrise FC

Bugesera 2-0 Etincelles

Friday

Police FC 3-0 AS Kigali