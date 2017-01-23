Sudan - University of Khartoum Expels Five Students

Khartoum — The University of Khartoum expelled five students on Sunday because of their involvement in protests against the alleged sale of the university buildings in central Khartoum.

A student told Radio Dabanga on Sunday that the Khartoum University administration announced that morning that Abdelmalik El Tijani Mukhtar, Yousef Mohamed Ibrahim, Idris Abdelkarim Gani, Mousa Mohamed Suleiman, and Imam Abdelhafiz Gesoum, were expelled.

In April last year, news about a planned sale of the university's main properties was leaked to the media. The faculties would be moved to Soba district in south-east Khartoum.

In the following protests by students and graduates of the Khartoum University, more than 20 graduates were detained.

Students at the Khartoum University in Khartoum North refrained from doing their exams, and instead staged a sit-in at the Shambat campus in protest against the expulsion of their fellow students.

"Almost all the students at the Shambat campus joined the protest action," the source reported. "They agreed to submit a memorandum to the University's administration in which they call for the cancellation of the decision."