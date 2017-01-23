Sudan: Five Wounded in West Darfur Market Attack

Arara — Five people were injured in a clash in the area of Arara in West Darfur's Beida locality on Sunday. A number of orchards in the area burned to the ground.

"The reason for the clash between an army soldier and a nomad remains unclear," a listener told Radio Dabanga from Arara.

"Yet, quite quickly after they began quarrelling at the market of Arara, large groups of nomads stormed the place and began attacking the people present," he reported. "Five people were wounded.

"The nomads left, igniting orchards in the neighbourhood. The fire destroyed 15 entire gardens," he added.