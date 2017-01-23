Sudan: No Water, Bread, Fuel, Electricity in South Kordofan Capital

Kadugli — In addition to flour and fuel shortages since the beginning of this year, the residents of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, are now as well suffering from a lack of drinking water and electricity.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga on Sunday, a resident of Kadugli reported that the town is now also witnessing repeated power-cuts. "As the pumps cannot be operated anymore, this has led to a huge drinking water crisis."

"The problems in the town are increasing day after day without any sign on the horizon suggesting that a solution is close," he said.

The source added that the people consider the new South Kordofan governor "a failure" and demand his dismissal.

On 16 January, Radio Dabanga reported that the shortage of fuel halted the public transport in Kadugli. "It exacerbates the suffering of the people, who are again experiencing a lack of bread as well," a listener said.

He said that the people in Kadugli hold Eisa Adam Abakar, Governor of South Kordofan, responsible for the problems. "They accuse him of spending most of his time in Khartoum to follow-up the security for the companies working in the field of gold mining."