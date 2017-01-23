Rwanda: Women Volleyball League to Start February 11

The 2017 national volleyball women league will kick off on February 11, according to the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (RFVB). The league was initially supposed to start on January 20.

The women league will have eight teams including; Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), Ruhango, St. Joseph, APR, IPRC-Kigali, Tumba College of Technology, St Aloys, and Lycee de Nyanza.

RRA are the defending champions (women) while UNIK are defending champions in the men's category and both teams will represent Rwanda at this year's Africa Club Championships.

Meanwhile, Kirehe stunned defending champions University of Kibungo (UNIK) 3-1 in the men's league on Saturday in Ngoma district to go in third place with 13 points after round four of matches.

The Eastern Province volleyball derby game was supposed to be played last week but was postponed to this coming weekend. After the loss, UNIK dropped to fourth place with 12 points.

Southern Province-based IPRC-South lead the standings with 16 points followed by Gisagara, on 14 points, while newcomers Rwanda Energy Group (REG) are in fourth place with 11 points.

Saturday

UNIK 1-3 Kirehe