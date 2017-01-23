22 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kasambara Appeal Bid Staggers On - Malawi Ex-Justice Minister Serving Jail

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: stock.xchng
Jail cell (file photo).
By Owen Khamula

Former Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambara will have to wait longer for his appeal case on his conspiracy to murder conviction as the judiciary says it is still looking for some documents.

Kasambara, a high flying lawyer was sentenced to five years in jail for plotting to kill Paul Mphwiyo, the former director of Budget whose shooting in 2013 unearthed the K30 billion plunder of public resources at Capital Hill in Lilongwe in the infamous cashgate scandal.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula said Kasambara's High Court file is so bulky that it was not easy to extract important information for the appeal.

"The registry has to take some information from the bulky file. We have to examine it to ensure that this is the right information," said Mvula.

He also said the defense team insisted on some vital information to be included in the appeal file and the court had to hunt for it as well.

Mvula however said the whole process is now over and the appeal case may start soon.

Kasambara appealed agaist his conviction and sentencing six months ago.

He is currently serving his sentence at Zomba maximum prison .

Malawi

No, 70% of American Foreign Aid Is Not 'Stolen Off the Top'

The office of a US senator cited articles about Nigeria and Malawi as proof that more than two-thirds of American aid to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.