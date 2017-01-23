Former Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambara will have to wait longer for his appeal case on his conspiracy to murder conviction as the judiciary says it is still looking for some documents.

Kasambara, a high flying lawyer was sentenced to five years in jail for plotting to kill Paul Mphwiyo, the former director of Budget whose shooting in 2013 unearthed the K30 billion plunder of public resources at Capital Hill in Lilongwe in the infamous cashgate scandal.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula said Kasambara's High Court file is so bulky that it was not easy to extract important information for the appeal.

"The registry has to take some information from the bulky file. We have to examine it to ensure that this is the right information," said Mvula.

He also said the defense team insisted on some vital information to be included in the appeal file and the court had to hunt for it as well.

Mvula however said the whole process is now over and the appeal case may start soon.

Kasambara appealed agaist his conviction and sentencing six months ago.

He is currently serving his sentence at Zomba maximum prison .