23 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Swipe Machines for Traffic Police

Freeman Razemba — The Zimbabwe Republic Police has introduced point of sale machines at some of its traffic branches and police stations to facilitate easy payment of fines. Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the new development on Thursday last week. "The Zimbabwe Republic Police, in line with embracing plastic money and in response to calls from members of the public, has launched a pilot project by introducing point of sale machines (swipe machines) at some traffic and duty uniform branch stations throughout the country," she said.

Some of the traffic centres where the machines have been introduced are Harare Central, Southerton, National Highway Morris Depot, Chinhoyi, Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, Chipinge, Mvurwi, Chivhu, Murewa, Masvingo, Rusape, Marondera, Gutu, Bulawayo Central, Chiredzi, Mazowe and Nkulumane.

The machines were also introduced in Karoi, Mabvuku, Chitungwiza, Mt Darwin, Bulawayo West, Bindura, Mutare, Gwanda, Beitbridge, Plumtree, Victoria Falls, Hwange, Lupane, Gokwe, Kwekwe, Zvishavane, Gweru and Rutenga Traffic Post.

Apart from the traffic centres, the police also introduced the point of sale machines at three police stations -- Beatrice, Nyanyadzi and Nyamapanda.

"Members of the public who are admitting to offences are free to use this facility for their convenience," said Snr Asst Comm Charamba. "More swipe machines will be introduced with time."

Government is encouraging the use of plastic money to ensure that the transacting public is not inconvenienced by the cash shortages on the market.

