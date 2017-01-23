Photo: allafrica.com

Prominent opposition party leaders in Zimbabwe who plans to battle Mugabe and his Zanu-PF in 2018 elections.

THE opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has said a grand coalition is the only way to oust President Robert Mugabe from power.

The Tendai Biti-led party said going at it alone only works to keep the "dictatorial" president in office as the opposition vote will be too fragmented to effect a change of government.

"To bring democratic change in 2018 and bring down the dictatorship of Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF, the PDP resolved to ensure a grand coalition agreement is put in place in the next few weeks," said Biti's communications department in a statement on Saturday.

It is nearly a year since the first signatures of leaders of pro-coalition opposition parties were appended to the framework of a deal. However only bickering has been dominant as the parties fail to agree on who should lead the coalition and how power can be equitably shared in the arrangement.

Most of the smaller opposition parties seem to be uncomfortable with MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai leading the pact--despite the fact he has the largest following in Zimbabwe's opposition politics going by past election results.

Tsvangirai's supporters also are arguing that he is the best qualified candidate to lead the mooted coalition since he is the only opposition politician to have come closest to removing Mugabe from power in 2008.

However, the former finance minister's PDP emphasized that every opposition party is needed to make the coalition a success.

"On coalition, the party was satisfied with the progress made with other parties but said it would not tolerate a coalition built on exclusion of other democratic parties as a single bracelet does not Jingle," the PDP statement read.

"The leadership also resolved to fight for the implementation of all necessary electoral reforms ahead of the 2018 elections and will use all democratic spaces such as the courts to ensure that the reforms are implemented."

The statement followed strategic planning meeting held on Thursday by the party's management committee in Gweru where they mapped how to prepare for the 2018 harmonised elections.

Meanwhile, the PDP leadership has already begun selecting shadow councillors ahead of its local government policy conference penciled for April.