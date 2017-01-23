23 January 2017

Somalia: Somali Candidate Applauds New Senate Leadership

Prof Sa'iid Isse Mohamud, the chairman of Somali people's party and a presidential candidate running for the president has congratulated the new leadership of the country's first senate.

The Presidential candidate praised the senators for voted for the right persons into the new leadership of the upper house chamber of Somalia's federal parliament.

"I applaud the MPs for picking an effective speaker and his deputies for the upper house in a transparent and fair election," Hon Prof Sa'iid said.

He called on the MPs - who are mostly "political novice" youngsters to elect a qualified and educated leader, and avoid taking bribes from the numerous candidates vying for president.

