23 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug Parliament in Deadlock Over Leadership

Galmudug state parliament members are yet in deadlock over the recent controversial no vote of confidence motion against president Abdikarim Hussein Guled.

Elder Hassan Hilowle Osman has called for the arrest of the deputy speaker of Galmudug parliament for fueling the political tension and lobbying the anti-president impeachment.

He said local elders began efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region over the leadership.

Ali Ga'al Asir, the speaker of Galmudug parliament has termed the MPs' motion against the president as "illegitimate" and against the state's constitution.

Galmudug state president Abdikarim Hussein Guled who has been elected in 2015 in Adado city by MPs made a tangible achievements in the security and reconciliation.

