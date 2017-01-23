Somalia: At Least Two People Killed in IED Blast in Burhakabo

At least two government soldiers have been killed, and several others wounded in a landmine explosion that hit Somali army base in Burhakabo district in Baay region on Monday.

Confirming the incident, a local resident who did not want to be named in print said the blast has resulted from a remote-controlled bomb planted in the army base in the town.

Al shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement posted on pro-militants online sites. The police in the town said they are probing into the deadly bombing.

The Al Qaeda-linked militants said five soldiers died in the army base attack, and vowed to step up such raids against government officials and security personnel in the city.