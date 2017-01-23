23 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Espoir's Shyaka Warns Against Complacency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Espoir captain Olivier Shayaka has urged his teammates not to take any team lightly after they were made to sweat for a win against lowly United Generation Basketball (UGB) on Friday night at Amahoro Indoor Stadium in Kigali.

The four-time league winners entered this game seeking to win to remain on top of the league table, especially coming off a very frustrating defeat at the hands of archrivals APR.

However, the Nyamirambo-based side were forced to dig deep against a resilient UGB side that put up a spirited fight, with the game ending 88-69 in favour of Espoir.

Yves Murenzi's youthful side, who were looking for a second win this season having won one and lost three of their games so far, won the first quarter 21-18, thanks to their centre player Gustave Mizero, who scored six points.

In the second quarter, both sides shared the spoils each dropping 18 points, hence giving UGB a 39-36 lead at the half-time break.

However, coach Maximwe Mwizeneza's title hopefuls, led by their captain Shyaka and power forward Bryan Mbanze came into the third quarter more determined and overpowered their opponents 25-15 points before running away with the fourth quarter on 27-15.

Rwanda international Shyaka dropped a game-high 26 points and Mbaze contributed 18 points, while UGB's forward Mizero and center Enock Isezerano scored 12 points apiece.

On Saturday, APR continued their unbeaten run defeating Rusizi 55-48 while 30-Plus registered their first win of the season after beating bottom side and still winless Cercle Sportif de Kigali (CSK) 70-54.

Rwanda

Head Teachers Urged to Respect School Calender

Heads of schools have been urged to respect the school calendar as the new academic year opens today. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.