23 January 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Information On Water Interruption Incorrect

Pretoria — Johannesburg Water says the information circulating on planned maintenance that will affect water supply from the Eikenhof pump station is incorrect.

The information circulating via post, social media and chat groups advises residents to take note of a planned interruption by Rand Water to do maintenance at the Eikenhof pump station.

The message suggests that the interruption will disrupt water supply in various suburbs in Roodepoort, Randburg, Northcliff and surroundings from 6pm on 24 January 2017 - 7pm on 25 January 2017.

Johannesburg Water said that the information is incorrect and does not come from official sources and should be disregarded.

"There is no planned water interruption from 6pm on 24 January 2017 - 7pm on 25 January 2017. Johannesburg Water will always send out a media statement with its logos attached as well as contact details for more information.

"Statements that we issue to the public are always available on our website and social media accounts. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

