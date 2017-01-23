23 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Launches 50th Anniversary Celebrations Today

Bank of Kigali, today, launches activities to mark 50 years since incorporation, starting with a cake sharing ceremony across its branch network, with the main event to be held at the bank's headquarters in Kigali this morning.

The bank, currently Rwanda's largest by total assets with a market share of 34 per cent, was licensed in 1966, making it the country's second oldest financial institution after former Banque Commerciale du Rwanda, which was licensed three years earlier, in 1963.

According to the bank's publicist, Kenneth Agutamba, today's cake cutting ceremony, happening at 10am across the branch network, will be the springboard to a yearlong series of events and activities that will involve the bank's customers and key stakeholders.

Bank of Kigali chief executive Diane Karusisi and board chair Marc Holtzman will this morning lead employees at head office in a brief ceremony to serve cake to customers before heading to Marriott Hotel, where they will address a news conference, Agutamba added.

