South Africa: SA's Trade Minister Visits UK

Pretoria — Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies is currently on a two-day trip in the United Kingdom to showcase South Africa's investment opportunities.

"The visit is intended to engage the UK government on the Brexit transaction, showcase opportunities for investment in some of South Africa's priority sectors, including Business Process Services (BPS) and renewable energy, as well as to engage those importing agricultural produce from South Africa," Minister Davies said in a statement.

His visit came after his attendance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which was recently held in Switzerland.

The meeting, which takes place from Monday until Tuesday, will also encompass some investment aftercare as well as engagement with companies still considering investment in South Africa.

Minister Davies's schedule will begin with a session attended by a number of Africa analysts from investment banks and consulting firms based in London.

The session will be hosted by the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House).

"The session will provide us with an opportunity to engage in a discussion with those forming in-house strategies on engaging Africa. It will assist with reinforcing the message that South Africa is open for business and engaging actively on the continent to enhance prosperity for all," Minister Davies said.

The session also touches on South Africa's economic outlook, which will cover SA's own ambitions to diversify its trade relationships, the Department of Trade and Industry's role in promoting the African agenda and strengthening intra-African trade and SA-UK trade relations in the context of changing trade priorities post Brexit.

Minister Davies will also attend a BPS luncheon with industry players where he will engage players in the BPS community after SA was named Outsourcing Destination of the Year at the 2016 Global Sourcing Association Awards.

This will be followed by a multi-sectoral dinner for discussion on South Africa's view of the World Economic Forum and what it foresees for the coming year.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry, Minister Davies will deliver a speech on SA's key drivers of economic growth, as well as highlight the available investment and trade opportunities.

"He will also attend a financial services breakfast, Africa All Party Parliamentary Group, a renewable energy investor luncheon and a roundtable on agriculture with UK importers and buyers before concluding his visit with a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, UK's Secretary for International Trade, Mr Liam Fox," the department said.