South Africa: Weekend Successes - Mount Road Cluster

press release

Members from the Mount Road Operational Command Centre have effected several arrests since Friday, 20 January 2017. Several suspects were arrested for serious crimes including drug related cases, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen property. A total of five firearms were confiscated by police since Thursday, 19 January to 21 January 2017.

On 19 January 2017 the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit were following up on information about wanted suspects in possession of shotguns. While the members were in Ibex street, a suspect was seen jumping over a wall and running away. A search was conducted in the immediate vicinity and a shotgun was recovered in the garden of one of the houses. No arrests

It is alleged that on, Friday 20 January 2017 at about 22:00 while members of Public Order Policing were patrolling in Highfield Road in Shauderville, they heard a gunshot and immediately noticed a person running with a firearm in his hand. Officers chased the suspect on foot and apprehended him in Durban Road with a Star pistol his possession. While police were still busy effecting the arrest, a 30 year old man appeared and informed them that the suspect allegedly shot at him in Highfield Road. The complainant alleged that while he was walking, the suspect approached him and asked him whether he belonged to a certain gang. When the complainant walked away, the suspect fired a shot at him. The suspect, aged 22 years was arrested.

It is alleged that on Friday, 20 January 2017 at about 20:45, while members of the Visible Gang Intervention Team were patrolling in Bethelsdorp they received information of an illegal firearm at a house on Gloxinia Ave, Ex 34, Bethelsdorp. Response was immediate and the house was searched. A .22 Astra revolver and 9 rounds was found hidden in the wardrobe. No arrests. The firearm was confiscated.

On 21 January 2017 at about 18:45 while Gelvandale members were patrolling, they were stopped by a community member who informed them that a person is in possession of a firearm in Aquarius Street. Members responded and spotted the suspect. As soon as police approached him he dropped the firearm. A 23 year old suspect was arrested and a Norinco pistol and 8 rounds was seized.

On 21 January at about 19:00 while the Crime Combatting Unit members were patrolling and doing random stop and searches, they found a revolver in a dustbin near a spaza shop in Dedonker Street. No arrests only confiscation. During the stop and search a suspect was also arrested for possession of ammunition. A .38 special and 5 9mm rounds was found on him.

Search warrants were also executed in Bethelsdorp and Gelvandale: At a house in Stag street, 11 9mm rounds were found in the backyard. A 27 year old was also arrested in Steenbok street for attempted murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The illegal possession of firearms and ammunition is a concern for the South African Police Service. The continued recovery of firearms is a direct result of intensified crime prevention operations, police visibility and the efforts of men and women in blue who work daily to ensure that all people are and feel safe. It is a fact that firearms are at the centre of many incidents involving serious and violent crimes. The communities are urged to assist the police in ridding their neighbourhoods of crime and criminals. Call Crime Stop 0860010111 or SMS your detailed tipoff to 32211 - your anonymity is guaranteed.