23 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Property

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On 20 January 2017 at approximately 07:00 am, Zobanani Jalubani (41), transported school children with her Toyota Corolla vehicle to one of the local primary school at Manzamhlophe Ward, Ezinqoleni. At about 20:00pm members of the family reported at Ezinqoleni police that she never came back since she left in the morning. Ezinqoleni Police conducted an investigation and vehicle was found at Port St Johns, Eastern Cape and six occupants were detained at Port St Johns for being found in possession of suspected stolen property.

On 21 January 2017 at approximately 04:30, Jalubani was found dead in the forest at Braemer Farm near Port Edward and the arrested suspect were also linked to her murder. The suspects are expected to appear at Port St Johns Court today for the charge of possession of suspected stolen property and Ezinqoleni Detectives will fetch them to face their charges of murder and kidnapping so that they will appear at Ezinqoleni Court tomorrow.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for their dedication that led to quickly arresting the suspects. "We will ensure that the arrested suspects will face the long arm of the law. Our detectives will gather enough evidence against them that will be presented to court for a successful conviction if found guilty," he said.

South Africa

Candidate Lists Sowing Divisions in Party - Nelson Mandela Bay ANC

The African National Congress regional task team (RTT) in Nelson Mandela Bay has condemned the circulation of candidate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.