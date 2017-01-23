South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Property

press release

On 20 January 2017 at approximately 07:00 am, Zobanani Jalubani (41), transported school children with her Toyota Corolla vehicle to one of the local primary school at Manzamhlophe Ward, Ezinqoleni. At about 20:00pm members of the family reported at Ezinqoleni police that she never came back since she left in the morning. Ezinqoleni Police conducted an investigation and vehicle was found at Port St Johns, Eastern Cape and six occupants were detained at Port St Johns for being found in possession of suspected stolen property.

On 21 January 2017 at approximately 04:30, Jalubani was found dead in the forest at Braemer Farm near Port Edward and the arrested suspect were also linked to her murder. The suspects are expected to appear at Port St Johns Court today for the charge of possession of suspected stolen property and Ezinqoleni Detectives will fetch them to face their charges of murder and kidnapping so that they will appear at Ezinqoleni Court tomorrow.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for their dedication that led to quickly arresting the suspects. "We will ensure that the arrested suspects will face the long arm of the law. Our detectives will gather enough evidence against them that will be presented to court for a successful conviction if found guilty," he said.