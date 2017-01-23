23 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Joburg Metro Cop Shot in Face

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Johannesburg metro police officer was shot in the face during a shootout along Main Reef Road in Roodepoort, the department said on Monday.

The 50-year-old officer and his partner had attempted to stop a white Mitsubishi van which was carrying suspected stolen goods, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superindent Wayne Minnaar said.

"When the officer got out of their patrol vehicle to approach the car, the suspects randomly opened fire - shooting him in the jaw," Minnaar said.

His partner returned fire, but the suspects managed to flee the scene.

The officer is in a serious but stable condition at the Tshepo Themba Hospital.

Minnaar could not confirm how many occupants were travelling in the Mitsubishi.

No arrests had been made.

Source: News24

South Africa

Candidate Lists Sowing Divisions in Party - Nelson Mandela Bay ANC

The African National Congress regional task team (RTT) in Nelson Mandela Bay has condemned the circulation of candidate… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.