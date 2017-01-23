South Africa: Joburg Metro Cop Shot in Face

A Johannesburg metro police officer was shot in the face during a shootout along Main Reef Road in Roodepoort, the department said on Monday.

The 50-year-old officer and his partner had attempted to stop a white Mitsubishi van which was carrying suspected stolen goods, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superindent Wayne Minnaar said.

"When the officer got out of their patrol vehicle to approach the car, the suspects randomly opened fire - shooting him in the jaw," Minnaar said.

His partner returned fire, but the suspects managed to flee the scene.

The officer is in a serious but stable condition at the Tshepo Themba Hospital.

Minnaar could not confirm how many occupants were travelling in the Mitsubishi.

No arrests had been made.

