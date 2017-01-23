South Africa: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Sends Condolences to Family of Dr Humphrey Zokufa

press release

The Minister of Health, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi has leant with sadness the passing away of Dr. Humphrey Zokufa. Dr Zokufa passed away on Sunday, 22 January 2017.

Minister Motsoaledi would like to and on behalf of the Department of Health offer condolences to the family of Dr. Zokufa.

His death is a great loss to the health sector in general and the medical scheme industry in particular, as he was in charge of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) in South Africa as Registrar.

"We struggled a great deal in getting the most suitable Registrar for CMS and unfortunately now he is gone with the wealth of experience and skills he possesses," says Aaron Motsoaledi.

Dr. Zokufa worked for CMS for about 3 months.

We want to thank the Zokufa family for giving him to us as a servant of the people of South Africa in the field of health and for that we are remain eternally grateful.

We want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the medical professional at large.

Issued by: Department of Health