South Africa: EFF Won't Join Occupy Absa Campaign - Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has dismissed calls for his political party to join the Occupy Absa campaign.

"I will never be told by the opposition of the EFF how we must fight Absa," said Malema.

He was speaking to journalists at a post-plenary media briefing at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.

Last week, former EFF MP Andile Mngxitama rallied support across political, cultural and religious spectrums to take on the bank.

His plea followed the leak of the Public Protector's provisional report which found that Absa had benefited from an apartheid-era bailout when it purchased Bankorp.

Mngxitama now leads the Black First Land First party.

"The people who are calling for the occupation of Absa and that Absa pay back the money are on the Gupta payroll," said the EFF leader.

Malema said his party would not make an announcement when it occupied Absa bank.

"We said we will do it and not announce it. Absa will just wake up one day with red berets all over," said Malema.

He said the party had been advised of the best time to address Absa.

Malema said the most opportune time to occupy the bank would be following a repo rate announcement, when administration and adjustments were being done.

"Every time you have an announcement of repo rate changes, Absa must panic," he said.

Mahlobo a 'bastard'

Malema said State Security Minister David Mahlobo had told people to find dirt on the Rupert family.

"He has been going around shopping for wrong things against the Ruperts in exchange for money," the EFF leader said.

Malema said he would tell Mahlobo who the minister had gone to for information on the Ruperts should "he dare say it's nonsense".

"The bastard says he doesn't know Mcebo Dlamini," he said.

Malema said the EFF had exposed the state security minister, who once claimed to have had no knowledge of the University of Witwatersrand student activist.

"A liar of note, engaged in daily operations of state security to try and destroy the opponents, not of the state, but the Guptas," said Malema.

