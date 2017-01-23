23 January 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Army Chief Pledges Allegiance to President Barrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chief of Defence Staff General Ousman Badjie and his immediate assistants, at a press briefing held on Saturday at the Armed Forces Headquarters in Banjul, said the Gambia armed forces under his command would give their fullest support and allegiance to President Adama Barrow and his government.

"We members of the security services pledge our loyalty and sincere allegiance to President Adama Barrow.

"We The Gambia Armed Forces under my command as we gave former president Jammeh 100 percent allegiance and support, we will give President Barrow 150 percent support and allegiance, and prove to the whole world that we are one of the best armed forces in the world... I swear to the Almighty Allah that we will do this."

He also appealed to the media to inform the world that The Gambia is peaceful and calm.

"The media should let the world know that The Gambia is peaceful, and let those who have fled come back and they will be protected more than before."

According to UNHCR, 45000 people fled to Senegal, 1000 to Guinea Bissau.

More than 3000 tourists also have left the country; hence the hotels are virtually empty, according to sources in the tourism industry.

Gambia

28th AU Summit - Alarm Bells Beyond the Gambia

The crisis started after former president Yahya Jammeh refused to accept the results of the Gambia's December 2016… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.