Uganda: Museveni Wants Law On Sugarcane By-Products

Jinja — President Museveni has directed the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Ms Amelia Kyambadde to bring to Parliament, within six months, a law that will allow for the blending of fuel with Ethanol to cut fuel costs.

Ethanol is the principal type of alcohol found in alcoholic beverages, produced by the fermentation of sugars by yeasts.

Should the legislation sail through within the President's set deadline, oil companies in Uganda will be compelled to mix their fuel with at least 10 per cent of ethanol manufactured from among others Kakira Sugar Ltd, arguing that this will lower the pump price of fuel.

Mr Museveni said this will bring in extra funds to boost the economy as well as retain some of the much needed foreign exchange.

Speaking during the commissioning of the bio-fuel ethanol power plant and distillery yesterday at Kakira Sugar Ltd in Jinja, Mr Museveni said: "We will pass the law on blending. The MPs are here and this is something that should be done. Hon Amelia Kyambadde is also here and I want this done [passed] within six months."

Production capacity

In his speech, the Director of Madhvani Group, under which Kakira Sugar Ltd belongs, Mr Mayur Madhvani, said the inaugurated ethanol plant has a capacity and the technology to churn out at least 60,000 litres of ethanol per day.

He said KSL has invested about $36.6m to erect the ethanol plant that was completed in November last year. "This product would help the country in the reduction of carbon emission by reducing importation of petrol and would save the country up to $20million (assuming $1.00 per litre of petrol that has been substituted).

He continued: "This product can be used to produce many different kinds of products that include sanitizers for hospitals and hotels, let alone beverages. It can also be in clean cook stoves as a substitute for charcoal. And the country cuts down about 90,000hectares of trees (2.3% of the forest covers) for fire wood and charcoal. Ethanol would alleviate deforestation."

The distillery, he said produces ethanol from molasses, a by- product of sugar processing. Molasses is taken from the existing sugar factory which will also supply 600KW of electricity to the distillery complex. The plant has been erected by Praj Industries, the world's leading experts in ethanol distilleries.