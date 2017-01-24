Ugandan Players Catch Eye of European Agent

A plethora of player agents, some with high credentials others up-and-coming, have for the past nine days been holed up in Gabon trying as much as they can to unearth the next Didier Drogba or Samuel Eto'o.

One of them - Bernard Collignon - was at Stade de Port-Gentil to watch Uganda play seven-time champions Egypt in a must-not-lose Group D fixture for the East Africans.

Collignon, who acts an intermediary for players like José Bosingwa, formerly of Chelsea, and Senegalese upstart Mamadou Thiam, said he took the 25-minute flight from Gabon's capital to its principal port because he had been alerted to the potential of Farouk Miya.

Height rules out Onyango

They had also told Collignon that Denis Onyango is in the form of his life, piling one mesmeric effort on the back of enough. A quick look at Onyango's height, however , put off Collignon. Uganda's undisputed number one net minder would have been in better luck were he an inch or two taller.

"Small details matter a lot," the Fifa-sanctioned intermediary, who was flanked by former Cameroonian player Alioum Saidou smiled.

Miya would also soon be placed on the back-burner. The Standard Liège player buckled under the strain of the must-not-lose match.

Collignon had drawn special attention to a litany of mistakes committed by Miya in the opening quarter.

The attacking midfielder never recovered from the indifferent start. In fact, when the 21-year-old was withdrawn in the 80th minute, the disbelief that dressed his face told it all.

Meanwhile, Collignon's fancy had been captured by three other players on the Ugandan team.

Ochaya, Aucho and Juuko sparkle

Joseph Ochaya, whose game has matured just in time to make the most of his considerable gifts, was a bright spark under the pewter Port-Gentil sky.

As dark clouds gathered, both literally and metaphorically for Cranes, Ochaya went on to put in a glitteringly tidy performance playing in an advanced role.

It did not go unnoticed with Collignon giving the KCCA man a thumbs up.

While Murshid Juuko does not shy away from rage - he has missed many matches for the Cranes through suspension because of being enthusiastic in the tackle - the 23-year-old defender has since learnt how to turn it to his advantage on the pitch.

He enjoyed himself immensely on a night when Mo Salah's assumption of a central role was meant to shred his nerves. "For me he put in the best performance by a player in a Ugandan shirt," Collignon revealed.

The boundless energy of powerhouse Khalid Aucho as well left an indelible mark on the agent. Recommendations were promptly sent through to two of his clients - Fulham of England and French club RC Strasbourg. Both clubs play in the second tier of their respective countries.

Fulham, who are ninth in the EFL Championship, were quick to respond that they 'have no interest in signing a player from Africa at the moment'.

Uganda plays Mali in a match of academic interest for Cranes on Wednesday.